Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Hanmi Financial has decreased its dividend by 35.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $660.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jonestrading started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

