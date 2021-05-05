Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.17. Kinder Morgan posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.17 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 343.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 113.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

