Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.70). On average, analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MIRM opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The firm has a market cap of $575.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

