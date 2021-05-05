Archrock, Inc. (AROC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on May 17th

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the energy company on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Archrock has increased its dividend by 20.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Archrock has a payout ratio of 207.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91. Archrock has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -49.47 and a beta of 2.72.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. Analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $763,803.74. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $110,550.42. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AROC. B. Riley boosted their target price on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

