Marine Products Co. (MPX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Marine Products has raised its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MPX stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66. Marine Products has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $568.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Marine Products had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, analysts expect that Marine Products will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

About Marine Products

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

