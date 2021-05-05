BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.45. BRP Group reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

BRP Group stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.37. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

