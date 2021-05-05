Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.33.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $96.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,381.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.83. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,858,482.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $11,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,391,649.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,161 shares of company stock worth $55,938,602 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

