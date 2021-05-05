Hecla Mining (HL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $188.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.44 million. On average, analysts expect Hecla Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.00, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.009 per share. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HL shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.42.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.