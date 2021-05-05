Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Freshpet in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.71.

FRPT opened at $175.40 on Wednesday. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $65.01 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 1,594.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.87.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,930,000 after buying an additional 112,891 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $4,764,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,438.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,780,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,466 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

