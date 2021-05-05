Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocean Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

OOUT stock opened at GBX 8 ($0.10) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of £4.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.18. Ocean Outdoor has a 1-year low of GBX 4.12 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 8.40 ($0.11).

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in the United Kingdom. Its portfolio of digital full motion screens facilitates connectivity as out-of-home, digital, mobile, online, and screen media to create deeper brand experiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

