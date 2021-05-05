Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.350-2.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $910 million-$920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $938.64 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.35-2.37 EPS.

Shares of MRCY opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average of $74.43. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $59.88 and a 1-year high of $92.98.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.29.

In other news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $450,255.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,345,581.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $54,970.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $1,505,489. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

