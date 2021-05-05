National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

Several brokerages have commented on NSA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,426,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 138,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,946,000 after acquiring an additional 147,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSA opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.34 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

