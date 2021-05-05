Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.830-0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RPAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $12.21. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.78 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

