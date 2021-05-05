Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 70.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,493 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $114.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.42. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

