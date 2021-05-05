US Bancorp DE Purchases New Shares in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,618,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVOL. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,685,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 52.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 444,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,696,000 after purchasing an additional 152,165 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 240.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOL opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $28.95.

