Berenberg Bank Boosts J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Price Target to GBX 225

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its price target increased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the grocer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.01% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 232.86 ($3.04).

Shares of J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 244.58 ($3.20) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 242.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 228.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 263.40 ($3.44).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

