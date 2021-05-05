G4S (LON:GFS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $242.95

G4S plc (LON:GFS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.95 ($3.17) and traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.21). G4S shares last traded at GBX 245.30 ($3.20), with a volume of 2,559,371 shares changing hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on shares of G4S in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. G4S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 187 ($2.44).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 244.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 243.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 222.55.

In related news, insider Tim Weller sold 630,944 shares of G4S stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.20), for a total value of £1,545,812.80 ($2,019,614.32).

G4S (LON:GFS)

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

