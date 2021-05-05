Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $107.89

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$107.89 and traded as high as C$118.17. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$118.09, with a volume of 1,667,826 shares changing hands.

RY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$118.12.

The company has a market cap of C$168.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$116.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$108.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.47 billion. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.1899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total transaction of C$66,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total transaction of C$619,429.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$683,560.82. Insiders have sold a total of 16,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,949 over the last ninety days.

About Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

