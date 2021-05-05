Tiptree (TIPT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Shares of TIPT stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $305.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.60. Tiptree has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tiptree from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Ilany acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,363.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Friedman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $155,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,291 shares in the company, valued at $594,306.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 65,000 shares of company stock worth $484,650. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.