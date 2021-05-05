Analysts Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) PT at C$129.63

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$129.63.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$118.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00. The stock has a market cap of C$5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$118.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$106.80. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$89.90 and a 1 year high of C$132.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Senior Officer Liette Vigneault sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.71, for a total transaction of C$189,342.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,471.20. Also, Director Louis Audet sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.50, for a total transaction of C$2,574,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,359,449. Insiders sold 25,305 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,180 over the last 90 days.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

