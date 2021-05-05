Linamar (TSE:LNR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $67.48

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$67.48 and traded as high as C$75.00. Linamar shares last traded at C$72.29, with a volume of 163,532 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Linamar to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Linamar from C$84.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Linamar from C$83.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Linamar from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linamar from C$65.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 16.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$75.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.62.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Linamar Co. will post 7.9000003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Linamar news, Director Mark Stoddart sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.15, for a total value of C$505,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$321,644.70. Also, Director Ronald Dale Bennett sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.79, for a total transaction of C$91,759.65.

About Linamar (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

