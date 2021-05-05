Ready Capital (RC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Ready Capital to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%. On average, analysts expect Ready Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $778.96 million, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

RC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

