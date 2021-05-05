MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives $37.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at about $15,543,000.

NYSE:MYTE opened at $29.52 on Friday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.12 million.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.