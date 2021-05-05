Bunge (NYSE:BG) Issues Earnings Results

Bunge (NYSE:BG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $89.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BG. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $18,140,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,335.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $86,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

