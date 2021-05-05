(SHGKY) (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.91

(SHGKY) (OTCMKTS:SHGKY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Sun Hung Kai & Co Limited operates as a non-bank financial institution offering tailored financial solutions to retail, corporate and institutional clients. Core areas of its business are Wealth Management & Brokerage, Asset Management, Corporate Finance, Consumer Finance and Principal Investments. It also provides funds management, money lending, corporate and consumer financing, margin financing, asset holding and leasing, property investment, corporate marketing and investment consultancy, and nominee services.

