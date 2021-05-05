Short Interest in ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Declines By 18.5%

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of AGESY opened at $60.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.89. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.89.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

