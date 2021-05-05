Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €20.66 ($24.31) and last traded at €20.48 ($24.09). 74,551 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.36 ($23.95).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HHFA shares. Commerzbank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Independent Research set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €20.75 ($24.41).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €18.71.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

