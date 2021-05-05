Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has raised its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 11.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

NYSE:WAB opened at $81.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $48.75 and a fifty-two week high of $86.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.11.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $440,569.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at $590,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAB. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.71.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

