Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.46

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as high as $2.52. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 62,885 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $135.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.77% of Xinyuan Real Estate worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

