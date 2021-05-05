Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.24

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PGENY shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pigeon in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Pigeon in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22.

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, elder care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, Health & Elder Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments.

