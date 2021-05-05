Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cousins Properties in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%.

CUZ has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

NYSE CUZ opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.30. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,896,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,546,000 after buying an additional 146,338 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,673,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,058,000 after purchasing an additional 734,350 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,676,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,171,000 after purchasing an additional 241,331 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,082,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,672 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,043,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,956,000 after buying an additional 113,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

