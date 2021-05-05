Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for ITV (LON:ITV)

ITV (LON:ITV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ITV. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on ITV from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 101.20 ($1.32).

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 125.25 ($1.64) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51. ITV has a 1 year low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 128.55 ($1.68).

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris bought 2,534 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £3,066.14 ($4,005.93). Also, insider Duncan Painter acquired 82,087 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £99,325.27 ($129,769.10).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

