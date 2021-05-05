FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Cargojet Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Cargojet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.21 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.33. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2022 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.89 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$187.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$175.50 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a report on Monday. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$246.67.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$180.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$174.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$201.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a PE ratio of -32.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.94. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$125.18 and a 12 month high of C$250.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently -16.62%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

