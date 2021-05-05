Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.13% from the company’s current price.

PFE has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.93.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $222.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,707,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

