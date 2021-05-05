Barclays Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,000.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,473.33.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,306.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,323.30 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,191.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,922.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

