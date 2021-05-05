Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 571 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WES. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

WES opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 3.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.49. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $647.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

WES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

