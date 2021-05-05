Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 5,999 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,587,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,960,000 after buying an additional 141,182 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,488,000 after purchasing an additional 415,271 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 162,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Garland G. Gaspard purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $39,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

GEL opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.81.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.44). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $453.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.51 million. Equities analysts predict that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

