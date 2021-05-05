Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 1,892 Shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its stake in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 594,149 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,509,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,242,000 after acquiring an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enable Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.65.

Shares of NYSE ENBL opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.35%.

Enable Midstream Partners Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

