Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 500 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

VIG stock opened at $154.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $107.08 and a one year high of $154.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

