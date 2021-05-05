Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.64

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.64 and traded as high as $70.76. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares last traded at $70.48, with a volume of 131,784 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDY shares. Investec raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average of $65.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 55.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.