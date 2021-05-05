Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.64

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.64 and traded as high as $70.76. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares last traded at $70.48, with a volume of 131,784 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDY shares. Investec raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average of $65.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 0.41.
About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.
