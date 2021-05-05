US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,714 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $51,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 105,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $448.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $418.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $343.24 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

