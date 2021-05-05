Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases 143 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Marriott International by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.41.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $147.61 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

