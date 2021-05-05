Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $397,000 in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,935,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,433,000 after acquiring an additional 108,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,324,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,480,000 after purchasing an additional 76,976 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,601,000 after purchasing an additional 982,598 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $147,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $151.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $86.93 and a 12 month high of $151.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.16.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

