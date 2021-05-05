Zacks: Brokerages Expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. VICI Properties reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of VICI Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.19%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,834.8% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

