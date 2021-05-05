Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys New Shares in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SB Financial Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 299,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SBFG stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.23.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 11.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

SB Financial Group Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG).

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.