Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $484,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned 0.65% of ConocoPhillips worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,601,000 after purchasing an additional 29,935 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 52,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.