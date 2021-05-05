West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 168.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,041 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $13,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST stock opened at $329.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.67. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.86, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.94 and a 52 week high of $334.83.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

