US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,643 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $68,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,858,000. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 72,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,455 shares of company stock worth $546,810 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.05.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $193.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.27 and a twelve month high of $193.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.54 and its 200-day moving average is $154.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.