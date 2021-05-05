US Bancorp DE Purchases 17,715 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Linde were worth $61,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.81.

NYSE:LIN opened at $283.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $172.76 and a 52 week high of $292.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.16 and a 200 day moving average of $259.40.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

