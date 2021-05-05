Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Short Interest Update

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 51,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several research firms have commented on LUMO. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 60.4% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

LUMO opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. Lumos Pharma has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $94.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.55. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,053.30% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

